

CTV Kitchener





The Guelph Fire Department is investigating after a house fire in the city of Guelph on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called at approximately 11 p.m. to a home on Merion Street.

When crews arrived, they say light smoke was coming from the rear of the home in the eave area of the roof.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly and damage was contained to the back wall and the roof. The fire department says a hole had to be cut in the roof of the single-storey home to ensure the fire wouldn’t spread.

The homeowners were able to make it out safely and no one was hurt.

A damage estimate has not been released yet.