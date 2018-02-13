

CTV Kitchener





A 16-year-old boy has been charged with careless driving after allegedly causing a seven-vehicle collision outside Guelph.

Police say the boy was driving eastbound on Wellington Road 124 near Wellington Road 32 Monday afternoon when he crossed over to the other side of the road and caused the chain-reaction crash.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Four of the vehicles were able to drive away from the crash scene, while three had to be towed away.