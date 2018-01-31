Featured
Careless driving charge laid after pedestrian hit
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 4:34PM EST
A Guelph man has been charged in connection with a collision which left another man with serious leg injuries.
The crash happened Jan. 9 at Edinburgh Road and Chancellors Way.
According to Guelph police, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near the intersection.
Police said Wednesday that the driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man, is facing one charge of careless driving.