Two people were taken to hospital early Friday morning following a two-vehicle collision in Guelph

Guelph police say a car and a tractor-trailer collided at York and Victoria roads around 3:15 a.m.

The driver of the car and a passenger from the car were both taken to hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, the car was totaled while the tractor-trailer was significantly damaged.

The driver of the car has been charged with careless driving.