Careless driving blamed for crash that left 2 hurt
This vehicle was destroyed when it collided with a tractor-trailer at York and Victoria roads in Guelph. (Guelph Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 3:26PM EST
Two people were taken to hospital early Friday morning following a two-vehicle collision in Guelph
Guelph police say a car and a tractor-trailer collided at York and Victoria roads around 3:15 a.m.
The driver of the car and a passenger from the car were both taken to hospital with minor injuries.
According to police, the car was totaled while the tractor-trailer was significantly damaged.
The driver of the car has been charged with careless driving.