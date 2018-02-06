

CTV Kitchener





A Fergus woman is facing charges over an alleged credit card fraud.

Wellington County OPP say the fraud took place after the woman was hired as a personal caregiver in Guelph/Eramosa last June.

They say the woman gained access to her client’s credit card information and used that information to make purchases.

It is not clear how much was spent on the credit card, other than that it was more than $5,000.

A 25-year-old woman is facing charges including fraud and possession of property obtained by crime.