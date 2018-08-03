

The Canadian Press





Police say one boy is facing charges and two others received warnings after officers investigated a report of teens pointing a firearm at passing vehicles in Guelph.

They say a concerned driver pulled over and reported the incident on Wednesday night.

It's alleged the teens approached the vehicle, banged on the window and pointing a gun at driver as they walked away.

All three males were in possession of BB guns and one male was also in possession of a knife.

Investigators say they seized three B-B guns and a knife and a 16-year-old boy is charged with weapons dangerous and carrying a concealed weapon