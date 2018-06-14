

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a river.

Guelph police say the body was found Wednesday night in the Speed River, near Arthur and Wellington streets, by a citizen.

The man has been identified as 64-year-old Richard Jelly.

Police have not released further details.

They say anyone with information that can help investigators should call 519-824-1212 ext. 7459 or contact Crime Stoppers.