Body found in Speed River in Guelph identified
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 10:53AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 15, 2018 9:25AM EDT
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a river.
Guelph police say the body was found Wednesday night in the Speed River, near Arthur and Wellington streets, by a citizen.
The man has been identified as 64-year-old Richard Jelly.
Police have not released further details.
They say anyone with information that can help investigators should call 519-824-1212 ext. 7459 or contact Crime Stoppers.