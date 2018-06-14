Featured
Body found in Speed River in Guelph
(Christina Marshall / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 10:53AM EDT
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a river.
Guelph police say the body was found Wednesday night in the Speed River, near Arthur and Wellington streets, by a citizen.
The man has not been identified, and police have not released further details.
They say anyone with information that can help investigators should call 519-824-1212 ext. 7459 or contact Crime Stoppers.