

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





Guelph police are asking the public to avoid a specific area as they are monitoring a ‘dynamic situation.’

There is a high presence of police in the area of Woolwich Street and Marilyn Drive for what police say is a barricaded man.

Presently there is a high police presence in the area of Woolwich St and Marilyn Dr. We are currently dealing with a situation. Please avoid the area. We will update with further details. — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) October 30, 2018

They say the situation started around 3:30 Tuesday morning with what appeared to be a ‘routine call.’

Officers say they increased their presence around 5:30 a.m.

Police say there is no risk to public safety and are asking people to avoid the area so that they can deal with the situation.

Police are dealing with a barricaded person. At this point there is no further concern for public safety but we ask you to avoid the area as we deal with this situation. — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) October 30, 2018

This is a developing story. More to come.