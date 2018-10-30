Featured
Barricaded man prompts large police presence in Guelph
Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 7:53AM EDT
Guelph police are asking the public to avoid a specific area as they are monitoring a ‘dynamic situation.’
There is a high presence of police in the area of Woolwich Street and Marilyn Drive for what police say is a barricaded man.
Presently there is a high police presence in the area of Woolwich St and Marilyn Dr. We are currently dealing with a situation. Please avoid the area. We will update with further details.— Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) October 30, 2018
They say the situation started around 3:30 Tuesday morning with what appeared to be a ‘routine call.’
Officers say they increased their presence around 5:30 a.m.
Police say there is no risk to public safety and are asking people to avoid the area so that they can deal with the situation.
Police are dealing with a barricaded person. At this point there is no further concern for public safety but we ask you to avoid the area as we deal with this situation.— Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) October 30, 2018
This is a developing story. More to come.