Guelph police are asking the public to avoid a specific area as they are monitoring a ‘dynamic situation.’

There is a high presence of police in the area of Woolwich Street and Marilyn Drive for what police say is a barricaded man.

They say the situation started around 3:30 Tuesday morning with what appeared to be a ‘routine call.’

Officers say they increased their presence around 5:30 a.m.

Police say there is no risk to public safety and are asking people to avoid the area so that they can deal with the situation.

This is a developing story. More to come.