

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police have arrested a man after a vehicle was reported stolen in that city.

Police say on Wednesday at around 6:45 a.m. an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle that had been reported as stolen recently.

The vehicle suddenly took off and tried to get away through a small subdivision, according to police.

Police did not pursue the vehicle but it was found a short time later on Bellevue Street.

A 23-year-old Guelph man has been arrested and is facing a number of charges including possession of stolen property.

He was held for a bail hearing.