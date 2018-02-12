

CTV Kitchener





A police call to a downtown Guelph apartment building ended with three people facing a total of 17 charges.

Guelph police say they were called to 90 Carden Street around 9 a.m. Sunday to deal with unwanted people on the premises.

They arrived to find that one unit in the building had been the subject of what police call an “apartment takeover” – a process in which drug traffickers use threats of violence to gain control of an apartment.

Three Guelph residents – a 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman – were arrested. They face charges involving drug trafficking, uttering threats and weapons offences.

Police say they seized $6,500 worth of crystal meth and $250 worth of marijuana from the apartment, as well as scales, a replica handgun and two stolen bicycles.