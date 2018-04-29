

CTV Kitchener





Guelph fire says they responded to an apartment fire early Sunday morning.

They were called to a six unit building at 50 Mercer Street around 5:40 a.m.

Fire officials say they were able to contain most of the damage to the inside of the building.

One elderly person was taken to hospital.

Fire officials say residents from the building are currently displaced and not allowed to go home until further notice.

The fire marshal is currently on scene investigating.

No word yet on when the building will re-open.