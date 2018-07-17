Featured
Apartment balcony fire under investigation
guelph fire
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 9:18AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 17, 2018 9:26AM EDT
An apartment balcony fire is under investigation in Guelph.
Fire officials say they were called to the three-storey unit on Willow Road just before 8 pm. on Monday.
When they arrived they found smoke coming from the rear of the building. The fire was extinguished and all occupantsi n the building were asked to leave.
The fire department says some occupants were treated for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries.
The cause of the fire and a damage estimate is still under investigation.