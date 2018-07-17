

CTV Kitchener





An apartment balcony fire is under investigation in Guelph.

Fire officials say they were called to the three-storey unit on Willow Road just before 8 pm. on Monday.

When they arrived they found smoke coming from the rear of the building. The fire was extinguished and all occupantsi n the building were asked to leave.

The fire department says some occupants were treated for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate is still under investigation.