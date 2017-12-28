

CTV Kitchener





A 16-year-old boy is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Ontario.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say the boy lives in the Alma area west of Fergus. The collision occurred around 4:15 a.m. Thursday, near the community of Elmvale, about 30 kilometres northwest of Barrie.

The boy was riding on a marked trail with friends when his snowmobile hit a tree. He was found to have suffered serious injuries in the crash, and was pronounced dead later in the morning.

Police say speed and inexperience may have been contributing factors in the collision, while alcohol is not believed to be a factor.