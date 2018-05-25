Featured
Alleged secret recording leads to sex charges
A Guelph man is facing charges related to sex offences.
Guelph police say they received a complaint Wednesday from a woman who claimed she was unknowingly videotaped while having sex on multiple occasions.
Additionally, police allege, the woman was sexually assaulted by the man in 2017.
The 36-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and voyeurism.