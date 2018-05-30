Featured
Alleged impaired driver involved in head-on crash, police say
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 9:05AM EDT
Guelph police say they have arrested and charged a driver for allegedly hitting two vehicles.
Police say on Thursday at around 1 p.m. they were tipped off to a possible impaired driver.
They say the vehicle was seen hitting parked car and then colliding with another vehicle head-on that was driving in the opposite direction.
Police say a 27-year-old Guelph woman has been arrested for impaired driving by drug.
They say all three vehicles involved were severely damaged.