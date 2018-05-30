

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police say they have arrested and charged a driver for allegedly hitting two vehicles.

Police say on Thursday at around 1 p.m. they were tipped off to a possible impaired driver.

They say the vehicle was seen hitting parked car and then colliding with another vehicle head-on that was driving in the opposite direction.

Police say a 27-year-old Guelph woman has been arrested for impaired driving by drug.

They say all three vehicles involved were severely damaged.