A Puslinch Township man has been charged after a pickup truck attempted a U-turn and drove into a ditch near Guelph.

First responders were called to Wellington Road 34 on Friday for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Police say they suspected the driver was drunk so they administered a roadside screening test, which he failed.

The 67-year-old man has been charged with driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of blood.

No injuries were reported in the collision.