Alleged drunk driver pulls U-turn into ditch
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 7:57AM EDT
A Puslinch Township man has been charged after a pickup truck attempted a U-turn and drove into a ditch near Guelph.
First responders were called to Wellington Road 34 on Friday for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
Police say they suspected the driver was drunk so they administered a roadside screening test, which he failed.
The 67-year-old man has been charged with driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of blood.
No injuries were reported in the collision.