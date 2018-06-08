

CTV Kitchener





A 70-year-old man is accused of attempting to abduct children on two separate occasions.

Guelph police say the first incident occurred around 4 p.m. on May 31 near Alice and Huron streets, while the second took place around 3 p.m. on June 2 near Willow and Dawson roads.

In both cases, police say, the man tried to lure a child into his pickup truck. He allegedly targeted a 10-year-old boy on May 31 and a 12-year-old girl two days later. Investigators do not believe he knew either of the children.

The 70 year old, a Rockwood resident, made a brief appearance in Guelph court on Friday. In addition to attempted abduction of a person under the age of 14, he is facing charges of performing an indecent act and breaching a probation order.