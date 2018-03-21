

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police have arrested and charged a man after an alleged armed robbery in the city.

Police say at approximately 4 a.m. on Wednesday they were called to a business on Silvercreek Parkway North.

Police say a suspect walked into the business armed with a knife and demanded money. They say he then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

While officers were investigating that robbery, they discovered a smashed window at another business in the area where police say it appeared items had recently been taken.

Police were able to identify the suspect and tracked him down in a parking lot on Silvercreek Parkway North. Guelph Police say he began throwing away the cash that he had allegedly taken during the robbery.

A 24-year-old Guelph man has been charged with a number of offences including robbery, weapons dangerous, and break and enter.

The man is being held for a bail hearing.

Police were able to recover the ditched cash.

The K9 unit was also brought in and the dog was able to find items that appear to be related to both incidents.