A young boy was taken to hospital in an air ambulance Thursday after falling at a house in Guelph.

Emergency crews were called to the Willow Road home around 7:30 a.m.

According to Guelph police, the boy fell through the space around a spiral staircase.

Police say the boy suffered a head injury but was conscious when he was taken out of the home. He was later airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton.

Police describe the event as an “unfortunate accident” and say they are not investigating it as a criminal case.