7-year-old boy hurt in fall from staircase
(Christina Marshall / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 15, 2017 12:26PM EST
A young boy was taken to hospital in an air ambulance Thursday after falling at a house in Guelph.
Emergency crews were called to the Willow Road home around 7:30 a.m.
According to Guelph police, the boy fell through the space around a spiral staircase.
Police say the boy suffered a head injury but was conscious when he was taken out of the home. He was later airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton.
Police describe the event as an “unfortunate accident” and say they are not investigating it as a criminal case.