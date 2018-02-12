

CTV Kitchener





Seven vehicles collided on a busy road outside Guelph Monday evening.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Wellington Road 124 north of Wellington Road 32 in Guelph/Eramosa.

According to officials at the scene, one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Three of the seven vehicles suffered enough damage that they were towed away from the scene of the crash.

Details on the cause of the crash and whether any charges would be laid were not immediately available.