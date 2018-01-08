Featured
$42,000 worth of drugs forgotten in hotel room: police
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 11:11AM EST
People who checked out of a Guelph hotel room allegedly forgot to take their cocaine and crystal meth with them.
Guelph police say $42,000 worth of drugs were found Saturday by workers at the west-end hotel.
When a woman returned to collect the items, she was placed under arrest.
A 33-year-old woman from London is facing two charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.