People who checked out of a Guelph hotel room allegedly forgot to take their cocaine and crystal meth with them.

Guelph police say $42,000 worth of drugs were found Saturday by workers at the west-end hotel.

When a woman returned to collect the items, she was placed under arrest.

A 33-year-old woman from London is facing two charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.