

CTV Kitchener





A two-day traffic blitz on Highway 6 resulted in hundreds of charges and the seizure of hundreds of thousands of contraband cigarettes.

The blitz took place May 2-3 on the nearly 100-kilometre stretch of the highway between Highway 401 and the Port Dover area, with a particular focus on the area between the 401 and the Queen Elizabeth Way.

According to the OPP, 353 traffic stops were conducted, resulting in 333 charges. Most of the charges related to distracted driving, impaired driving, aggressive driving and lack of seatbelt use.

Police also seized 534,200 allegedly contraband cigarettes.