3 people charged over serious assault
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 3:25PM EDT
An assault in Harriston left a man with significant injuries, police say.
Wellington County OPP officers were called to a home in Harriston around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in response to an assault.
According to police, three Harriston residents have been arrested on charges of assault causing bodily harm and breaking and entering.
Their alleged victim was taken to hospital for treatment.