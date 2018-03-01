

CTV Kitchener





Three recent calls to Guelph police have ended with the people making the calls in custody.

The most recent incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, when a man called police to complain about a theft.

When responding officers learned that the man was wanted in connection with an assault case, they placed him under arrest.

Something similar happened last week, when a man called police saying he was being followed.

Officers responded to a property on Woodlawn Road West and learned that the caller was wanted by the Wellington County OPP. He was placed under arrest.

In the third case, a man was arrested Monday in connection with “aggressive and concerning” comments allegedly made to 911 dispatchers last December. The 54-year-old Rockwood man has been charged with uttering threats.