

CTV Kitchener





Three men, including two from the Guelph area, are facing charges in connection with a fire and explosion.

The fire and explosion occurred Sunday at a home in a rural part of Grand Valley, about 20 kilometres east of Arthur.

Dufferin County OPP said Wednesday that three people had been arrested in connection with the fire – a 30-year-old man from Guelph, a 31-year-old man from Orangeville and a 32-year-old man from the Fergus area.

All three have been charged with marijuana possession and recklessly causing damage via fire, while the Guelph man has also been charged with obstructing police.

Police say all three men were hurt in the fire. Two of them were hospitalized with burn injuries.

Drug enforcement officers were seen at the home earlier this week.

With files from CTV Barrie