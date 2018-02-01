

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man is facing charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from washing machines in apartment buildings in that city.

Guelph police say $3,000 was stolen from machines at a north-end apartment building shortly before Christmas. The machines were also damaged, and repairs cost $1,700.

Laundry machines in a west-end apartment building were also targeted in mid-January. Police say an unknown amount of money was stolen from one machine, while a second attempted theft was interrupted.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on charges of breaking and entering with theft, mischief and breach of a court order.