$3,000 stolen from apartment laundry machines
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 11:08AM EST
A Guelph man is facing charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from washing machines in apartment buildings in that city.
Guelph police say $3,000 was stolen from machines at a north-end apartment building shortly before Christmas. The machines were also damaged, and repairs cost $1,700.
Laundry machines in a west-end apartment building were also targeted in mid-January. Police say an unknown amount of money was stolen from one machine, while a second attempted theft was interrupted.
A 43-year-old man has been arrested on charges of breaking and entering with theft, mischief and breach of a court order.