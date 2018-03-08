

CTV Kitchener





Two people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Guelph.

An undisclosed store in the city’s east end was robbed last November.

One man was arrested shortly after the robbery.

Guelph police say a second suspect was arrested Wednesday in Toronto.

The 22-year-old Mississauga man has been charged with robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence and breach of probation.