$2,400 electronic device stolen from home
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 9:31AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 24, 2018 9:33AM EDT
Guelph Police were called to a residence on Arthur Street North Monday evening for a report of a break and enter.
Police say the suspect entered the residence and stole an electronic device worth $2,400.
The suspect is described as a man in his late 20’s with a thin build and short brown hair.
He was wearing all black and was last seen carrying the electronic device under his arm.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.