Three people are facing charges after police pulled over a vehicle in Guelph.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday near Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street.

According to Guelph police, the vehicle was being driven by a 12-year-old boy. It had also been reported stolen.

The boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man have all been charged with possession of stolen property. The man is facing further charges relating to breaching court orders.

All three of the people who were arrested are from London.