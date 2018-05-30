

CTV Kitchener





An acupuncturist who has practiced in Guelph and Morriston is facing new allegations of sexual assault, forcible confinement and other crimes.

Guelph police say Sherman Lai has been charged with 12 new criminal offences, including six counts of assault, three counts of uttering threats, and one count apiece of sexual assault, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

The charges all relate to Lai’s 20-year-plus time at the Centre of Integrative Natural Medicine, which moved from Guelph to Morriston in 2012.

They add to the total of 25 alleged victims who had been known to police prior to the latest round of charges.

Lai, who was suspended from practising by the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture last December, is now facing a total of 35 criminal charges, including 18 counts of sexual assault.

Police say patients from well beyond the Guelph area were referred to Lai, leading them to suspect there may be other alleged victims in the case with whom they have yet to make contact.