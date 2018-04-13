

CTV Kitchener





Cocaine, crystal meth, marijuana and heroin that had been laced with fentanyl were all allegedly found after police stopped a vehicle in Guelph.

Guelph police say officers noticed two suspicious vehicles near Waterloo Avenue and Dublin Street late Thursday night, then learned that one of the vehicles was bearing a stolen licence plate.

One of the vehicles allegedly sped away when police approached. The other did not, and its driver was arrested for possession of stolen property.

Police say that arrest led them to seize the drugs, which have an estimated street value of more than $100,000, as well as replica handguns, knives, scales and more than $10,000 in cash.

The 38-year-old man was ten also charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.