Featured
10 charges, 20 warnings during 3-day fishing blitz
An ice fisher tries his luck on Mitchell's Bay on Feb 13, 2015. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 4:34PM EST
Dozens of anglers were warned or charged during a recent inspection blitz by Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.
A ministry spokesperson says the blitz took place from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11 in the Guelph area.
In total, 480 anglers were checked by conservation officers.
Ten charges were laid and 20 warnings were issued. Inspectors also seized a number of fish.
According to the ministry, some of the offences observed included fishing without a licence, fishing with more than the permitted number of lines, and having open liquor in public.