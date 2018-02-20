

CTV Kitchener





Dozens of anglers were warned or charged during a recent inspection blitz by Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

A ministry spokesperson says the blitz took place from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11 in the Guelph area.

In total, 480 anglers were checked by conservation officers.

Ten charges were laid and 20 warnings were issued. Inspectors also seized a number of fish.

According to the ministry, some of the offences observed included fishing without a licence, fishing with more than the permitted number of lines, and having open liquor in public.