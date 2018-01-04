

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle collision in a rural area near Wellington County left one person dead Thursday morning.

Halton Regional Police say two vehicles collided shortly before 9 a.m. at Fifth Line and 25 Side Road in Milton. The crash site is about 10 kilometres southeast of Rockwood and 20 kilometres east of Guelph.

The impact of the crash left both vehicles in a nearby ditch, with a hydro pole damaged.

One person was reported dead at the scene.

With files from CTV Toronto