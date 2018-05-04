

CTV Kitchener





A transport truck and a passenger vehicle collided on a Highway 401 off-ramp Friday morning, leaving one person hurt.

The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. on the ramp from the westbound lanes of the highway to Highway 6 North.

According to the OPP, one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.

The ramp remained closed until about 12:45 p.m. as police investigated the crash.