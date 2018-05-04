Featured
1 hurt in crash on Highway 401 off-ramp
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 12:04PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 4, 2018 12:50PM EDT
A transport truck and a passenger vehicle collided on a Highway 401 off-ramp Friday morning, leaving one person hurt.
The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. on the ramp from the westbound lanes of the highway to Highway 6 North.
According to the OPP, one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.
The ramp remained closed until about 12:45 p.m. as police investigated the crash.