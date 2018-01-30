Featured
1 arrested, 1 sought in motel robbery
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 12:23PM EST
A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted during a robbery at a Guelph motel.
Guelph police say they were called to the north-end motel around 8 a.m. Monday.
They say the man was robbed of money, taken to hospital with minor injuries and released from care later in the day.
A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of robbery and possession of stolen property.
Police say they’re also looking to identify a tall, thin, darker-skinned man who was last seen walking eastbound on Woodlawn Road as part of their investigation.