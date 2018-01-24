Featured
$1,600 worth of drugs seized by Guelph police
Starting in January the Guelph Police Service’s drug unit initiated an investigation into trafficking and on Jan. 23 arrested a 48-year-old Guelph man.
Police say the man has been charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Police seized approximately $1,600 worth of drugs which included pills, heroin, and fentanyl.
The man has been held for a bail hearing.