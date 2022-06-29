Guelph YouTuber shows board games aren’t just for kids
Guelph YouTuber shows board games aren’t just for kids
A Guelph woman is hoping to encourage more people to play board games.
Jenna Beasley has started a YouTube channel focused on showcasing different board games and how they can be for everyone.
She has been making lifestyle, home decor and day-in-the-life videos on her original YouTube channel called Jenna Rosa for the last eight years.
In 2019, she and her boyfriend Francis Cheng started playing board games. Since then, her love for the hobby has grown and she now has more than 130 games in her collection.
“Obviously because of [video blogging], I was showing my daily life and board games happened to be part of my daily life,” Beasley said. “So I started showing it.”
In November 2021, she randomly made a video about her top 10 favourite board games. That video became her most watched and most popular video to date, with over 65,000 views.
“I was like, there’s an audience out there that may wants to see board games,” she said.
As more people started taking interest in her board games videos, she decided to start a second channel called The Board Game Garden, which solely focused on her new hobby.
She posts videos giving tips and suggestions on what board games to play, what her top favourites are, and how to find a perfect game for you.
“You know, if you like gardening, here are 10 board games about gardening,” Beasley explained. “I feel like people don’t really realize that there’s more themes in board games than just your typical Monopoly.”
“I really wanted to shout it out that there are so many different types of board games. And if you have a hobby, there’s bound to be a board game on that theme that you really like.”
GROWING FOLLOWING
Beasley started The Board Game Garden last month and she already has close to 2,000 subscribers.
“I did not expect it to grow that fast,” Beasley said. “I’ve gotten a lot of other board game content creators talking with me and contacting me.”
“I’m not surprised with her success, but I’m more surprised by the speed of it,” said her boyfriend Francis Cheng. “She’s getting a lot of comments back… It shows that a lot of people are interested in the hobby as well.”
Beasley said while she profits from her original Jenna Rose channel, it’s still too early to make money of the board game page. For now, she said the goal is just to showcase how fun playing board games can be.
“It’s just a really good way to get around a table with friends and family.”
She said board games aren’t just for kids, but for everyone.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | 2 officers undergo surgery, third in hospital after deadly Saanich bank shooting
Police in Saanich, B.C., kept an area near a bank evacuated overnight as they continue to investigate a possible explosive device linked to a deadly gunfight with two suspected bank robbers.
Canada to upgrade Latvia battlegroup to a brigade, boost number of troops
Canada has signed an agreement to upgrade the 2,000-soldier battlegroup it leads in Latvia to a brigade, boosting the number of troops and pledging to lead it for at least the next five years.
Mother forced to spend night sleeping on Toronto Pearson floor because of Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
Ontario researchers say they've found what causes long-COVID symptoms
Through the use of MRI technology and spearheaded by researchers at Western University, the cause of long COVID symptoms have been identified for the first time.
DEVELOPING | Canadian governments OK settlement with Purdue Pharma over opioid addictions
A proposed $150-million settlement with Purdue Pharma Canada covering all provinces and territories has been reached for the recovery of health-care costs related to the sale and marketing of opioid-based pain medication.
Virginia man dies by suicide after toddler left in hot car dies
A toddler accidentally left in a vehicle for hours died Tuesday and police said his father was found dead in an apparent suicide at their Virginia home, police said.
New real estate guidelines pressure owners with a home equity line of credit: survey
A new survey exposes balance sheet vulnerabilities for some Canadian homeowners amidst rising interest rates.
More than half of flights at some Canadian airports getting cancelled, delayed: data
Recent data shows more than half of all flights in and out of some of Canada's major airports are being cancelled or delayed, as frustrations for travellers mount due in part to increased summer travel and not enough airport staff.
BioNTech, Pfizer to start testing universal vaccine for coronaviruses
Germany's BioNTech, Pfizer's partner in COVID-19 vaccines, said the two companies would start tests on humans of next-generation shots that protect against a wide variety of coronaviruses in the second half of the year.
London
-
27-year-old identified as Hensall crash victim
Rodgerville Road near Hensall, Ont. is closed after a fatal crash.
-
Family dog saved from $600,000 house fire in east London
London fire crews were able to knock down a blaze and save a family dog late Tuesday night.
-
Officers attacked by dogs in Port Elgin drug bust: Police
Two Saugeen Shores Police officers were injured during a drug bust in Port Elgin Tuesday morning.
Windsor
-
Attempted theft call leads to weapons charges for 27-year-old: Windsor police
A 27-year-old man is facing multiple weapons charges after allegedly fleeing from police and ditching a loaded handgun in a nearby dumpster.
-
363 free naloxone kits handed out in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says 363 free naloxone kits were distributed to the congregations at a number of places of worship across the region last weekend.
-
Windsor looking at installing multi-use trail around Roseland Golf and Curling Club
The City of Windsor is spending $50,000 on a study looking into a possible multi-use trail around a south side neighbourhood.
Barrie
-
Business owners urged to be vigilant with increasing catalytic converter thefts
Police in Barrie urge business owners to ensure their security measures are in good working order with the long weekend approaching and thieves targeting catalytic converters.
-
Rollover wreaked havoc on Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte
A rollover in the northbound lanes on Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte caused traffic chaos Wednesday morning.
-
Winning lotto ticket worth more than $600K sold in Simcoe County
Check your Lotto Max tickets because someone in Simcoe County is holding the winning numbers from Tuesday's draw worth more than half a million dollars.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario gas prices set to drop, but it may be short-lived
Ontario drivers should get a break at the pumps this weekend as the provincial government slashes its portion of the gas tax.
-
OPP crack down on commercial vehicle violations in North Bay
A recent crackdown by the Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay led to 145 offence notices in the area of Highway 11 in Timmins, Cochrane, Kapuskasing and Hearst.
-
Sudbury’s Junction East budget now projected at more than $98M
City council in Sudbury gave the Junction East project its approval at Tuesday night’s meeting. The community hub will include the city’s main library, art gallery and multi-cultural-folk arts association under one roof at a cost of $98.5 million.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa broadcaster, entrepreneur Mark Sutcliffe running for mayor
Longtime Ottawa entrepreneur, broadcaster and author Mark Sutcliffe is running to become the next mayor of Ottawa.
-
Motor vehicle control zone comes into effect around Parliament Hill
A multi-block vehicle control zone is in effect around Parliament Hill, meant to prevent a second occupation of downtown Ottawa by protesters associated with last winter’s 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
-
Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman while responding to the stabbing deaths of two women.
Toronto
-
Canada's transportation minister slams 'unacceptable' baggage chaos at Toronto Pearson
Canada's transport minister is speaking out about the 'unacceptable issues' that continue to result in significant delays. He says the federal government has done everything in it's control to fix the issue.
-
Toronto getting $12.3 million from Ottawa to combat roots of gun violence
Toronto will be getting a $12 million boost to help community groups on the ground tackle the root causes of gun violence in the city.
-
Ontario increases amount landlords can raise rent by highest level in a decade
Ontario is more than doubling the maximum rate a landlord can raise a tenant's rent next year – marking the highest rent increase guideline in the province in a decade.
Montreal
-
Ahead of summer festivals, Quebec health officials warn of rising COVID-19 numbers
Ahead of the hustle and bustle of festival season in Montreal, Quebec health officials are asking people to stay vigilant amid rising COVID-19 numbers.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M. | Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a second suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui on Feb. 7, 2021.
-
Quebec announces 3,000 social and affordable housing units
With the housing shortage hitting hard, Quebec announced Wednesday the construction of 3,000 social and affordable housing units, with the contribution of partners.
Atlantic
-
Memorial service today for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting is being remembered today during a regimental memorial service in Halifax.
-
Mother forced to spend night sleeping on Toronto Pearson floor because of Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
-
Woman charged with impaired driving after truck crashes into Sydney building
A woman has been charged with impaired driving after she allegedly crashed a vehicle into a building in Sydney, N.S., and left the scene.
Winnipeg
-
Conditions report outlines Manitoba’s flood risk, forecast for summer months
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre has issued its 2022 Summer Conditions Report, calling for a higher than normal risk of flooding on most major lakes and near-seasonal temperatures.
-
Dog shot, investigators searching for two people: Winnipeg police
Police are looking for two suspects after investigators say a person's dog was shot Tuesday.
-
Largest inflatable theme park opening in Winnipeg
Canada’s largest inflatable theme park is set to open in Winnipeg next week.
Calgary
-
139 charges laid in $300M fentanyl 'superlab' bust outside Calgary
The ongoing investigation into the dismantling of a fentanyl "superlab" in southern Alberta in the summer of 2021 has led to a total of 139 charges being laid against residents of Edmonton and Okotoks.
-
Rare white grizzly 'Nakoda' relocated away from Trans-Canada Highway
Officials with Parks Canada say they've relocated a rare white grizzly bear away from the Trans-Canada Highway and CP railway.
-
IBM expanding Calgary facility, will create 250 new jobs
IBM Canada will be opening a new Client Innovation Centre in Calgary, and says its creation will generate 250 new jobs.
Edmonton
-
139 charges laid in $300M fentanyl 'superlab' bust outside Calgary
The ongoing investigation into the dismantling of a fentanyl "superlab" in southern Alberta in the summer of 2021 has led to a total of 139 charges being laid against residents of Edmonton and Okotoks.
-
Man dies after being hit by train in Leduc
A 50-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a train in Leduc on Wednesday morning.
-
Chains stolen in armed jewelry store robbery may be for sale online: EPS
Charges have been laid after an Edmonton jewelry store was robbed at gunpoint.
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash between semi-truck, cyclist in downtown Vancouver
Police are investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a cyclist in downtown Vancouver.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Canadian governments OK settlement with Purdue Pharma over opioid addictions
A proposed $150-million settlement with Purdue Pharma Canada covering all provinces and territories has been reached for the recovery of health-care costs related to the sale and marketing of opioid-based pain medication.
-
Barge removal beginning this week, 7 months after vessel crashed onto Vancouver shoreline
Seven months after an intense storm sent a wayward barge crashing onto Vancouver's shoreline, the process of deconstructing and removing the massive vessel is finally set to begin.