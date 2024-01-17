Guelph working on bylaw to address growing number of encampments

KITCHENER
    Following a late night fire at a downtown encampment, the City of Guelph will be working on a bylaw to address their growing numbers.

    City council unanimously passed a motion at a Tuesday meeting for staff to draft the bylaw.

    "I would like to move a motion that staff draft a public space bylaw to address safety concerns around encampments and related activities on lands owned and operated by the City of Guelph, to be brought before council for consideration by the end of February," said Coun. Rodrigo Goller.

    Most of the discussion took place during a closed meeting.

    Last week, Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie called the growing number of encampments unacceptable.

    "We are failing the tourism," he told CTV News. "We are failing public realm space. We are failing the businesses."

    Guthrie said there were about 10 encampments in the city in 2022 and that doubled last year.

    “If we leave it alone and don’t do anything, sit on our hands, are we going to have 40 next year? 80 the year [after]?”

