Guelph woman wins multi-million dollar Princess Margaret Cottage Lottery

A Guelph resident is more than $2 million richer after the 50/50 draw in the Princess Margaret Cottage Lottery.

In a social media post, the Princess Margaret Lottery said Guelph resident Janice Best won $2,634,350.

The final 50/50 jackpot reached $5,268,700.

The lottery grand prize was a $2.8 million Kawartha lakefront cottage and $100,000 in cash.