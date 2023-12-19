Guelph woman thought $5M lottery win was a practical joke

A Guelph woman has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

She recently won $5 million in the Instant Mega lottery.

Caroll Uylett, who works in administration, couldn’t believe her luck.

“I was at home with my family when I played my ticket and realized I had won, but I was shocked,” she told the OLG. “I pulled out my phone to double check on the OLG app and I still couldn’t wrap my head around it. I thought the app was broken. It had to be a mistake! I told my kids: ‘I think I just won!’ They were in disbelief too.”

Uylett added that she thought it was all a practical joke.

“It’s an emotional journey from disbelief to happy tears. It’s such a blessing. I am grateful for this win and all the wonderful things I can do with it.”

Uylett already has an idea for the money.

“Family is the primary focus,” she explained.

Uylett plans on helping her parents, preparing for her children’s future education and buying a home.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Longo’s on Clair Road in Guelph.