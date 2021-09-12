Guelph woman reunites with her cat after two months apart

Guelph -

Cathy Valeriote and her 6-year-old cat Selina are finally together again.

Valeriote said the cat went missing on July 17 after sneaking through the front door of her home near Deerpath Park in Guelph.

“This was a freak thing that happened,” Valeriote said. “Things just happen accidentally, and that’s it, [Selina was] gone.”

Worried for her cat’s safety, Valeriote called the Guelph Humane Society and reached out to area residents for help. She said she was overwhelmed by the amount of people willing to help bring Selina home.

“I had many calls of sightings of Selina. They were all kind and wanted us to be reunited.”

Seven weeks later, the cat was found near Hanlon Creek Park and brought to the Humane Society.

“I am really grateful of that special person out there that did find Selina and did the right thing,” Valeriote said.

Emily Fowler is an animal care attendant at the Humane Society. She said Selina’s implanted microchip played a huge role in bringing the pair back together.

“Who knows how far they can go,” Fowler said. “You might be looking in Guelph but they end up outside of our jurisdiction. So then you’re not going to match up with them unless they have a microchip and then someone else can give you a call.”

Valeriote said Selina lost a lot of weight since running away, but is now recovering at home.