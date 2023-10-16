Kitchener

    • Guelph woman rams parked car off edge of raised parking lot

    The intersection of Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive is seen on Oct. 16, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) The intersection of Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive is seen on Oct. 16, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

    A 19-year-old Guelph woman has been arrested after police say she intentionally pushed a vehicle off a raised parking lot, causing it – and the vehicle she was driving – to fall around two metres.

    Guelph police say officers were called to an address near Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

    Police say the woman, who was driving her father’s vehicle, rammed a parked car. After both vehicles tumbled off the edge of the raised lot, she pushed the victim’s car into a field.

    Police say the woman and the owner of the car know each other.

    The woman, who suffered minor injuries, was arrested at the scene.

    She’s been charged with dangerous driving and mischief under $5,000

