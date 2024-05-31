Guelph woman interrupts church service, arrested with stolen mail in possession: GPS

Guelph police have arrested a woman they say had stolen mail in her possession while she was interrupting a church service.

According to a news release, the caretaker of the church spotted woman around 9 a.m. Thursday. She had been banned from the church due to previous incidents.

Police say the caretaker repeatedly told the woman not to go inside, but she ignored him, went into the church and walked around while yelling at people.

Officers found her nearby and arrested her. She allegedly had several pieces of mail addressed to various people.

The 42-year-old woman has been charged with six counts of breaching a probation order, failing to comply with a release order and three counts of possessing stolen property.