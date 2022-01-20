Guelph woman fired and charged after allegedly switching tags and buying items at lower price

Guelph -

A Guelph woman is facing eight fraud charges for allegedly defrauding her employer by switching price tags.

Guelph police issued a news release Thursday that said the investigation began at a business on Eramosa Road in December by the company’s loss prevention officer.

The officer saw “the female switching tags and buying an item for less than its true cost. Over the next month she was seen doing so seven more times.”

Guelph police said the woman was fired on Monday, and turned herself into police two days later.

The 26-year-old has been charged with eight counts of fraud under $5,000.