Guelph woman charged with several offences following stabbing incident downtown

A 26-year-old woman from Guelph is facing multiple charges after police arrested her in connection to a Sunday morning stabbing incident.

According to a media release issued by the Guelph Police Service, officers responded to a downtown apartment building near Wyndham Street North and Carden Street around 8:30 a.m., where they found a female who had serious injuries.

Police said the victim was transported to a Hamilton trauma centre but is now in stable condition.

Forty-five minutes later, police said they found a second woman downtown where they arrested her. Police said the two women are acquaintances.

Police searched the woman and arrested her after finding a spring-assisted knife and several small packages containing suspected crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

The woman has been charged with the following:

Aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon

Possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possessing a prohibited weapon

Possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order

Two counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

She is being held for a bail hearing on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7162