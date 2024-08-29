Guelph woman charged with impaired driving after going to Collision Reporting Centre

A woman has been charged with impaired driving after Guelph Police were called to the Collision Reporting Centre on Clair Road West.

Officers were told the a driver was stopped at a red light on Victoria Road South and College Avenue East when he was rear-ended. Both drivers went to the Collision Reporting Centre, but shortly after they arrived staff called police with concerns about one of the drivers.

When officers arrived, they said one of the drivers was visibly unsteady on her feet and her speech was slurred. Further investigation revealed an open bag of wine in her vehicle and an empty coffee cup that smelled strongly of wine.

She was arrested and taken to the police station for further testing.

A 46-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with impaired driving and failing to comply with a breath demand. Her licence has been suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.