KITCHENER -- Guelph police have arrested a woman they say repeatedly spit at officers and hospital security guards.

Police were first called to a downtown business around 6 a.m. Thursday for an intoxicated female.

They found a woman in the area, arrested her for public intoxication, and decided to take her to Guelph General Hospital, according to a news release.

As they were taking her there, the woman allegedly spit at one officer, missed, but then spit on the shoulder of another officer.

Police say that once they got to the hospital, she spit on two security guards. Both were hit in the legs, the release said.

A 20-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with four counts of assault. She is scheduled to appear in court on June 25.