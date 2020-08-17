KITCHENER -- A woman has been charged after a fire was set outside of a business in Guelph.

Police say they responded to a reported shipping container fire on Elizabeth Street on Sunday just before 7 p.m.

In a news release, police say that security video showed a woman setting fire to a mattress and box spring that were leaning on a donation bin. The fire spread quickly and caused significant damage to the container and its contents.

The suspect then fled on foot.

The Guelph Fire Department arrived on scene and was able to put the fire out. The damage is valued at around $4,000.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect, and have since charged a 27-year-old Guelph woman with arson. Her name was not released.

She's due in a Guelph courtroom on Nov. 20 to answer the charge.