Guelph woman charged in series of knifepoint robberies in Windsor
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, December 23, 2019 12:33PM EST
KITCHENER -- A Guelph woman has been charged in connection to a number of knifepoint robberies in Windsor.
Police there say they were investigating two knifepoint department store robberies.
On Friday, a woman was arrested in these investigations.
Police say they were also able to connect her to a number of similar incidents in Windsor over the last few weeks.
The woman, 31, has been charged with six counts of robbery, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and one count of theft under $5,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.