KITCHENER -- A Guelph woman has been charged in connection to a number of knifepoint robberies in Windsor.

Police there say they were investigating two knifepoint department store robberies.

On Friday, a woman was arrested in these investigations.

Police say they were also able to connect her to a number of similar incidents in Windsor over the last few weeks.

The woman, 31, has been charged with six counts of robbery, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and one count of theft under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.